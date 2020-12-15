Report: California shatters single-day coronavirus case record with 42,000 cases

–Los Angeles Times report–

–California has shattered another grim record — more than 42,000 coronavirus cases in a single day, breaking a record set just a week ago.

A Los Angeles Times county-by-county tally tallied 42,129 coronavirus cases across the state Monday. That’s the first time more than 40,000 cases have been reported by the state’s local health agencies in a single day. And it breaks the single-day record set on Dec. 8, when 35,400 coronavirus cases were recorded.

The state is now averaging nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week — the highest level ever recorded.

Read the full story at the LA Times

