Paso Robles News|Tuesday, December 15, 2020
You are here: Home » COVID-19 » Report: California shatters single-day coronavirus case record with 42,000 cases
  • Follow Us!

Report: California shatters single-day coronavirus case record with 42,000 cases 

Posted: 5:25 am, December 15, 2020 by News Staff

–Los Angeles Times report–

Chart of new covid-19 cases in california

Chart from California Department of Health / LA Times

–California has shattered another grim record — more than 42,000 coronavirus cases in a single day, breaking a record set just a week ago.

A Los Angeles Times county-by-county tally tallied 42,129 coronavirus cases across the state Monday. That’s the first time more than 40,000 cases have been reported by the state’s local health agencies in a single day. And it breaks the single-day record set on Dec. 8, when 35,400 coronavirus cases were recorded.

The state is now averaging nearly 33,000 new coronavirus cases a day over the last week — the highest level ever recorded.

Read the full story at the LA Times



Comments

Posted in:  COVID-19, Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.