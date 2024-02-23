Report: California to require new tests for state-produced olive oil

Hailed as major victory for state olive oil makers

– The California Department of Food and Agriculture approved new quality standards for olive oil last week. This will require California-produced olive oil to be tested for purity, and producers must also prove that their product is truly extra-virgin.

This is a major victory for state olive oil makers who regularly compete with European importers, which make up 95 percent of olive oil consumed in the United States, says Jeff Colombini, chair of the Olive Oil Commission of California, the organization that recommended the new standards.

Colombini says USDA standards weren’t enforced and European importers knew that, “so typically, they will import non-extra virgin olive oil and label it as extra virgin oil, essentially deceiving consumers… The olive oil industry is a relatively young industry in California and we do produce, almost exclusively, high quality extra virgin olive oil.”

Read the original report here: https://laist.com/shows/take-two/california-to-require-new-tests-for-state-produced-olive-oil

