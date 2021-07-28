Report: Cannabis site stalled in Paso Robles amid neighbor concerns

KCBX reports on proposed operation in Penman Spring area

–Many in the Paso Robles area live a life of farming and agriculture, like resident Jo Capaldi. “I just live here — [and] take care of the horses and what have you,” Capaldi said.

Among the rolling hills spotted with horses and covered by grapevines, some neighbors are saying trouble is sprouting on Penman Springs Road. Chandler Soojian, a horseback riding instructor, describes the situation. “The adjacent property to us, they’re wanting to start a big cannabis operation. You know, they have their reasons on why they’d like that to happen. Pretty much, everyone else in the neighborhood and surrounding area is pretty against it,” Soojian said.

For the landowners who are working to build the cultivation site, it’s a different story. Brooke McCommon, her husband Pete, and Austen Connella are business partners on the project. Connella is the CEO of SLO Cal Roots and McCommon is the CEO of The Bloomfield Company.

“It’s really disheartening when the neighbors say just simply ‘we want you to pack up and leave.’ You know, this, this is a very thought out project that’s taken years to get here, and you know, mine and Pete’s whole relationship of 13 years has been to work towards our dream of being right here with Austen,” McCommon said.

