Report: COVID-19 patient dies every 8 minutes in LA County, 2,700 bodies in storage 

Posted: 5:55 am, January 19, 2021

–CBS News reports–

Backlog of bodies forces air quality agency to suspend cremation limits

–The lack of storage space for those who have died of the coronavirus forced the South Coast Air Quality Management District to issue an emergency order Sunday night lifting the limit on the number of cremations allowed. The agency issued the emergency order temporarily suspending permit requirements for crematoriums.

The pandemic has caused the death rate across the region to more than double, which has put a strain on hospitals, funeral homes and crematoriums, the agency reported.

As of Jan. 15, more than 2,700 bodies are stored at both hospitals and the coroner’s office, according to the order. Mobile mortuaries have already been set up outside hospitals in Los Angeles County, where a person dies of coronavirus every eight minutes, the county said.

