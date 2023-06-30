Paso Robles News|Friday, June 30, 2023
Early morning fire destroys home in San Luis Obispo 

Posted: 7:04 am, June 30, 2023 by News Staff
No injuries reported, investigation ongoing

– A structure fire broke out early Thursday morning at a single-family home in San Luis Obispo. The fire started on the 1100 block of Olive St. near Santa Rosa St. just before 4 a.m.

Reports confirmed that this building was “most likely” a complete loss.

The entire building became engulfed quickly, however, within thirty minutes fire crews were able to knock it down, reports say.

Officials confirmed that the resident was not home, instead they were staying at the building located at the back of the property.

No injuries were reported and no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

The cause of the fire is currently being investigated.

