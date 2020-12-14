Report: Effort to recall Gov. Newsom heats up

–Associated Press reports–

Opponents have collected half of the signatures need to place a recall measure on the ballot

–California Gov. Gavin Newsom has had a rough year, the AP reports. “The next one might be even tougher as a recall effort appears to be gaining momentum, fueled partly by outrage over the first-term Democrat dining with friends at an opulent restaurant while telling state residents to spurn social gatherings and stay home,” the report says.

“Recall organizers say they have collected more than half the nearly 1.5 million petition signatures needed to place the recall on the ballot, and they have until mid-March to hit the required threshold.”

“Randy Economy, a senior adviser to the recall effort, said there was a surge of several hundred thousand petition signatures after Newsom’s restaurant debacle last month. ‘It has resonated. It’s about the arrogance of power,’ he said.”

