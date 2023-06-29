Report: Fire ignites near solar farm Wednesday

Crews stop forward progress

– A fire ignited on Wednesday afternoon in the Carrizo Plain, posing a threat to a solar farm in the vicinity, according to a report by the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

By 6 p.m., the wildfire near California Valley Solar Ranch had spread across 25 acres. The blaze prompted an immediate response from three Cal Fire air tankers and five fire engines, with additional units en route to the scene as of Wednesday evening. As of 6:14, crews had stopped the forward progress of the blaze, according to the report.

As of Wednesday evening, Cal Fire confirmed that there had been no reports of any infrastructure damage. No other structures were under threat from the fire, according to Cal Fire.

Click here to view the original report on the Tribune.

Share To Social Media