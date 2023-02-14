Report: Former Paso Robles firefighter retires as chief in Montecito

Kevin Taylor worked in Paso Robles from 1991-2015

– Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor today announced his upcoming retirement from the Montecito Fire Department after 35 years of service.

Taylor began his career in the fire service in 1987 and has served as Montecito fire chief since 2019. His last day as fire chief will be March 31.

In 1991 Taylor was hired in his hometown of Paso Robles as a firefighter/paramedic. During his 24 years there, he was promoted to fire captain/paramedic, and served his last 12 years there as a battalion chief.

Taylor was instrumental in professionalizing the Paso Robles Fire Department to meet the needs of the city’s growing suburban community, and served as incident commander for major incidents in Paso Robles, including the 2003 San Simeon earthquake.

In February 2015, Taylor joined Montecito Fire Department as division chief of operations, and in 2019 he was promoted to fire chief.

