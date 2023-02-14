Paso Robles News|Tuesday, February 14, 2023
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Report: Former Paso Robles firefighter retires as chief in Montecito
  • Follow Us!

Report: Former Paso Robles firefighter retires as chief in Montecito 

Posted: 8:04 am, February 14, 2023 by News Staff
Kevin Taylor

Kevin Taylor.

Kevin Taylor worked in Paso Robles from 1991-2015

– Montecito Fire Chief Kevin Taylor today announced his upcoming retirement from the Montecito Fire Department after 35 years of service.

Taylor began his career in the fire service in 1987 and has served as Montecito fire chief since 2019. His last day as fire chief will be March 31.

In 1991 Taylor was hired in his hometown of Paso Robles as a firefighter/paramedic. During his 24 years there, he was promoted to fire captain/paramedic, and served his last 12 years there as a battalion chief.

Taylor was instrumental in professionalizing the Paso Robles Fire Department to meet the needs of the city’s growing suburban community, and served as incident commander for major incidents in Paso Robles, including the 2003 San Simeon earthquake.

In February 2015, Taylor joined Montecito Fire Department as division chief of operations, and in 2019 he was promoted to fire chief.

Read the full story at Noozhawk

 

Share To Social Media
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.