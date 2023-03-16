Report: Former school board member hired to teach history of critical race theory

– Temecula Valley schools will pay Chris Arend of Paso Robles $15,000 to make presentations to teachers on critical race theory, though many voiced opposition to the idea during a crowded Tuesday night school board meeting in Temecula. The move was proposed by Temecula Valley Unified School District board member Danny Gonzalez and approved by board members on a 3-2 vote.

Arend, a former school board member in Paso Robles, will teach six, two-hour, sessions for two days covering the history of critical race theory and will discuss the Temecula school board’s December resolution banning the academic framework. Temecula schools’ ban was based on a 2021 resolution passed in the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District.

“Organizers of this event want to inform the staff of what critical race theory actually is, its philosophical background, and why so many people are opposed to it,” Arend tells the Paso Robles Daily News. “I think it is going to be a very constructive event,” he said. Arend recently completed a manuscript for a new book called “Critical Race Theory Scam.”

The sessions will occur during the day, meaning that many teachers will have to leave their classrooms and be replaced by substitutes or other teachers.

On Tuesday, more than 15 speakers voiced concerns over the use of taxpayer money, what they called Arend’s lack of expertise and what they see as the misconception of critical race theory by the school board and the public. Temecula Valley school officials have said the district does not teach critical race theory.

