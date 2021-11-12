Report: Keeping nuclear plant open would save billions, help meet emissions goals

The California Globe reports:

Diablo Canyon nuclear plant is set to close in 2024

–A new Stanford University/Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) study released on Monday found that extending the life of the Diablo Canyon Nuclear Power Plant past its planned 2025 closure date would help the state greatly reduce carbon emissions and meet state climate goals.

The Stanford/MIT study released Monday bucked the recent trend of moving away from nuclear power, finding that keeping Diablo Canyon open until 2045 would not only help power and environmental concerns, but could also significantly help California battle drought in the future.

According to the report, extending the life of the plant would save $21 billion in power systems costs, would give more time for California to build up green energy plants, would help California meet the growing demand of power provided to electric vehicles, reduce power sector carbon emissions by 10%, and largely prevent brownouts in the future.

“Delaying the retirement of Diablo Canyon to 2035 would reduce California power sector carbon emissions by more than 10% from 2017 levels and reduce reliance on gas, save $2.6 Billion in power system costs, and bolster system reliability to mitigate brownouts,” noted the study. “If operated to 2045 and beyond, Diablo Canyon could save up to $21 Billion in power system costs and spare 90,000 acres of land from use for energy production, while meeting coastal protection requirements.”

Read the full story here

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related