Report: LA County ambulance crews told not to transport some patients 

Posted: 8:14 am, January 5, 2021 by News Staff

LA County Paramedics Told Not To Transport Some Patients With Low Chance Of Survival

–NPR reports–

Paramedics in Southern California are being told to conserve oxygen and not to bring patients to the hospital who have little chance of survival as Los Angeles County grapples with a new wave of COVID-19 patients that is expected to get worse in the coming days.

The Los Angeles County Emergency Medical Services Agency issued a directive Monday that ambulance crews should administer supplemental oxygen only to patients whose oxygen saturation levels fall below 90%.

In a separate memo from the county’s EMS Agency, paramedic crews have been told not to transfer patients who experience cardiac arrest unless spontaneous circulation can be restored on the scene.

Read the full story at NPR



