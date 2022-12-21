Report: New center for wine, viticulture a ‘head start on a great career’

Program at Cal Poly is supported by many Paso Robles wineries

– During the fall quarter, students began making Cal Poly wines and research wines entirely from scratch for the first time in the new Justin and J. Lohr Center for Wine and Viticulture, according to a recent report by the Mustang News:

The entirely donor-funded facility, which officially opened in Winter 2022, is comprised of the 15,600 square-foot Lohr Family Winery and the 12,000 square-foot E. & J. Gallo Building, each furnished with industry-grade equipment and technology.

“We use the same or similar size and type of equipment and procedures as many other wineries in the area,” winery manager Jim Shumate said. “This better prepares our students to go to work at a winery as soon as they graduate.”

The facility not only includes barrel rooms, a fermentation hall, a sensory lab, and an advanced chemistry lab, but it also essentially houses three wineries in one.

The three separate wineries found included in the facility include a commercial winery, a teaching winery, and a research winery.

The wine and viticulture program at Cal Poly is the largest of its kind in the nation and is supported by many Paso Robles wineries.

Many wineries seek to hire students because of the advanced hands-on education they receive.

Click here to read the full story on the Mustang News.

