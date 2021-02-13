Report: Newsom recall organizers say they have more than 1.5 million signatures

–Organizers for Recall Gavin 2020 said Friday they have surpassed the 1.5 million signatures required to trigger a recall election of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, KGTV San Diego reports. Organizers say their drive to recall Newsom is because of high taxes, overregulation, and mishandling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The effort to recall the Democratic governor began June 10. Supporters have until March 17, to collect and submit 1,495,709 verified signatures. Once the signatures are verified and approved, a recall election would happen within 60 to 80 days of verification.

Newsom was elected governor in 2018 with 61.9-percent of the popular vote. Since 1911, there have been 55 attempts to recall a sitting California governor, according to Ballotpedia. The only successful recall campaign was in 2003 when voters recalled then-Gov. Gray Davis.

On Saturday morning, locals were collecting signatures for the recall effort at the Templeton Farmer’s Market. The Recall Gavin Newsom organization’s website says these local places are collecting signatures for the recall:

San Luis Obispo County Republican Headquarters

7357 El Camino Real, Atascadero, CA, 93422

(805) 541-4010, info@rpslo.org

Calwise Spirits Co.

3340 Ramada Dr. Suite B, Paso Robles, CA, 93446

(805) 369-2662, hello@calwisespirits.com

Rooster’s Firearms

98 S Main St. #B2, Templeton, CA, 93465

(805) 369-6242, roosters@hotmail.com

