Report: Paso Robles Chili’s location closes after 16 years

Location was the last Chili’s in San Luis Obispo County

– San Luis Obispo County bid farewell to its final Chili’s Grill & Bar restaurant as it ceased operations on Tuesday, according to a report by the San Luis Obispo Tribune.

The Chili’s location, situated at 2001 Theater Drive in Paso Robles within the northeastern vicinity of the 27-acre Crossings center, initially opened its doors in 2007. This departure marks the end of an era for the chain in the county, as the Arroyo Grande Chili’s, the county’s sole remaining branch, shuttered its doors back in December 2019.

The restaurant informed team members in recent weeks and guests over the past week.

The nearest Chili’s restaurant now for fans of the chain would be in Salinas or Goleta, according to the report.

Click here to see the full story by the SLO Tribune

