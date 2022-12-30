Report: Paso Robles cheerleader to march in London New Year’s Day Parade

Senior Megan Pagnini recognized as an All-American Cheerleader earlier this year

– This weekend a student from Paso Robles High School will be marching in the London New Year’s Day parade, according to a report by KSBY.

Senior Megan Pagnini was recognized as an All-American Cheerleader earlier this year, and with that honor comes the opportunity to perform in several high-profile events. For the parade, she will be performing alongside 300 cheerleaders from across the country.

As well as performing in the parade the squad will tour the region and showcase a routine.

Click here to view the full report by KSBY.

