Report: Paso Robles named a best small town to retire in California

Article calls Paso Robles a popular retirement spot for a ‘small-town feel with big-city amenities’

– Paso Robles was recently nominated as one of the best small towns to retire in California in The World Atlas:

“The diverse community of Paso Robles set between San Francisco and Los Angeles is a popular retirement spot for a small-town feel with big-city amenities. The highly attractive downtown is full of restaurants and cafes ranging from cute coffee shops for those morning Cups o’ Joe to upscale establishments for full-blown dining experiences. There are also various stores, galleries, and breweries, while the entertainment range ensures that there is never a dull moment in town. The weekly farmers’ market is a gathering spot to mingle and meet friends while shopping for a vast range of local agricultural products. Set surrounded by wineries and picturesque hills, one gets easy access to the great outdoors with camping, golf, biking trails, and lakes. The coast is only 30 minutes away from a beach escape with many seaside towns around. Several active adult communities in town, along with a range of health care services, guarantee a good quality of life.”

Click here to read the full report.

