Report: Paso Robles school board votes to protect gender-specific names 

– Fox News reports –

– The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board voted to approve a resolution Tuesday night to reject any mandate that would require the district to replace “traditional gender-specific names.”

“Paso Robles Joint Unified School District will not support any mandate which replaces traditional gender-specific names such as mother and father, Mr. and Mrs., ladies and gentlemen, and boys and girls,” the resolution reads.

The document said that “public debate has created confusion and concern among some parents and staff regarding the use of traditional and gender-specific titles,” adding that “this resolution does not compel speech nor restrict freedom of speech.”

The resolution was drafted at the request of a board member in “direct response” to the National Education Association proposing new language such as “birthing parent” for “mother” and “non-birthing parent” for “father,” Paso Robles School Board President Chris Arend told Fox News Digital.

“It had nothing to do with pronouns,” Arend told Fox News Digital. “It was very a minimalistic resolution to say we want to allow people to use, ‘ladies and gentlemen.’ We will reject any mandates that try to replace those.”

Arend noted that the majority of the community members who showed up at Tuesday night’s meeting were against the resolution.