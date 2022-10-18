Paso Robles News|Tuesday, October 18, 2022
Report: Paso Robles wineries heading to Scottsdale to revive wine event 

Posted: 7:12 am, October 18, 2022 by News Staff

– Scottsdale Progress reports –

23 local wineries will pour at The McCormick Scottsdale Resort

– After an 8-year absence from the Arizona wine scene, the Paso Robles Wine Country Experience is returning to the state with an inaugural appearance in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The experience on Oct. 27 at The McCormick Scottsdale Resort will feature 23 winemakers and crafters and Paso Robles Wine Country Alliance Executive Director Joel Peterson is excited to return to the Grand Canyon State.

wine alliance makes plans for opening

Joel Peterson

“Scottsdale is such a close market to Southern California and Paso Robles is located exactly halfway between LA and San Francisco,” Peterson said. “We focused on Texas for a while and then moved to New York, and we’ve done some other states but all of the wineries kept saying ‘why don’t we go back to Arizona? It’s such a great market for us.’

“What I’m hoping for is that people come to the event and get a taste of what Paso Robles is like and how it’s a super interesting, authentic part of California in how cowboys and ranchers surround it and now it’s kind of this winemaker country we have there,” Peterson said.

Read the full story at the Scottsdale Progress.

 

