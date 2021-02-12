Report: Paul Flores arrested in Los Angeles on a weapons offense

–LA Times reports–

A San Pedro man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm based on information developed when his home was searched last year in the killing of Kristin Smart, who disappeared 24 years ago while walking back to her dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Paul Flores, 43, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department about 9:45 a.m. in the harbor area, LAPD Officer Tony Im, a department spokesman, said.

The arrest was based on information developed by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department when it searched Flores’ home in April, accompanied by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

Read the full story at the LA Times

