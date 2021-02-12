Paso Robles News|Friday, February 12, 2021
You are here: Home » Crime » Report: Paul Flores arrested in Los Angeles on a weapons offense
  • Follow Us!

Report: Paul Flores arrested in Los Angeles on a weapons offense 

Posted: 6:29 am, February 12, 2021 by News Staff
FBI at Susan Flores home

File photo of the FBI and SLO County Sheriff’s detectives at Susan Flores home in Arroyo Grande last year.

–LA Times reports–

A San Pedro man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm based on information developed when his home was searched last year in the killing of Kristin Smart, who disappeared 24 years ago while walking back to her dorm at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo.

Paul Flores, 43, was taken into custody by the Los Angeles Police Department about 9:45 a.m. in the harbor area, LAPD Officer Tony Im, a department spokesman, said.

The arrest was based on information developed by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department when it searched Flores’ home in April, accompanied by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies.

Read the full story at the LA Times

See related stories:



Share this post!
Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Email this to someone

email

Comments

Posted in:  Crime
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.