Sunday, December 13, 2020
Report: San Joaquin Valley has no available ICU beds 

Posted: 9:02 am, December 13, 2020

Hospital COVID
Healthcare workers during an intubation procedure to a COVID patient – Getty Images

–KTLA reports–

The number of available intensive care unit beds in California’s San Joaquin Valley plummeted to zero for the first time Saturday, state officials announced as ICU units fill up statewide amid spiking COVID-19 cases.

Just a day earlier, the region’s ICU capacity was at 4.5%, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The region comprised of 12 counties in central California, along with the enormous Southern California region, contain more than 60-percent of the state’s 40 million residents. Last week, the two regions were ordered to follow the strictest anti-COVID-19 rules under a new state stay-at-home order that aims to keep hospitals from being overwhelmed by restricting infectious contacts.

Read the full story at KTLA

COVID-19 patients in ICU in San Joaquin Valley region

  • Fresno County – 89
  • San Joaquin County – 65
  • Kern County – 58
  • Stanislaus County – 58
  • Tulare County – 15
  • Kings County – 7
  • Madera County – 6
  • Merced County – 8

Source: CDPH Hospitalization Data Dashboard

 



