Report: SLO County has the most expensive gas in the US

Average cost of $5.03 per gallon recorded last week

– The San Luis Obispo County metro area once again had the most expensive gas in the nation Wednesday, with an average cost of $5.03 per gallon, according to a report by Yahoo News on Friday.

Locals were among the only drivers in the United States paying more than $5 per gallon on average, according to the report.

SLO County is often home to the most expensive gas in the U.S., thanks to its distance from supply centers, high real estate prices, and heavier traffic, coupled with already high California prices, the report says.

Click here to view the full article on Yahoo News.

