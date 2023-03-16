Paso Robles News|Thursday, March 16, 2023
Report: Storm damage halts Amtrak service to Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:10 am, March 16, 2023 by News Staff

– KSBW reports –

train station

Photo of Paso Robles train station from Google Maps.

– Union Pacific train tracks that run past Watsonville were significantly damaged during Sunday’s storm. The levee breach on the Pajaro river that flooded the community of Pajaro also flooded tracks used by Amtrak and owned by Union Pacific.

Union Pacific announced that all service between Watsonville and Paso Robles has been effectively stopped.

Repair work has begun, but Union Pacific did not give an estimated reopening date for the route.

Read the original report at KSBW

Comments

About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.