Report: Storm damage halts Amtrak service to Paso Robles

– KSBW reports –

– Union Pacific train tracks that run past Watsonville were significantly damaged during Sunday’s storm. The levee breach on the Pajaro river that flooded the community of Pajaro also flooded tracks used by Amtrak and owned by Union Pacific.

Union Pacific announced that all service between Watsonville and Paso Robles has been effectively stopped.

Repair work has begun, but Union Pacific did not give an estimated reopening date for the route.

