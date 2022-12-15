Report: Supervisors agree to review proposal about overnight RV campers

More than 15 businesses and residences have received notices of violations

– Four Sisters Vineyards and Four Lanterns Winery were among the Harvest Hosts locations that voiced their plea to keep the platform running in San Luis Obispo County on Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting.

“A one-night self-contained RV parking with no charge, no hookups, no fire, no water, no pollution, no campsites, no campfires, no stoves, no flames, no sewage dumping, there are no tents,” explained Serena Friedman, the co-owner of Four Sisters Ranch.

Harvest Hosts connects an RV camper with a location with no direct payment to the host but rather, an annual membership with the platform.

The county of San Luis Obispo Department of Planning and Building told KSBY News last week that 15 to 20 businesses and residences in the last quarter have received notice of violation letters for allegedly advertising their properties as a commercial campground.

