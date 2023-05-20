Suspected norovirus outbreak reported in North County

Approximately 80 suspected cases reported so far

– A suspected norovirus outbreak has sicked about 80 customers who ate at a restaurant in northern San Luis Obispo County, but public health officials are not saying where the outbreak started, according to a report by KSBY.

Norovirus symptoms are similar to the stomach flu, but people get sick and generally recover much faster. Medical experts say that symptoms usually appear within 24 to 48 hours after exposure.

Public health officials say that the outbreak has likely peaked, but more cases are possible. SLO public health officials say they’ve received reports of approximately 80 cases associated with the latest suspected outbreak as of Thursday.

