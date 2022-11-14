Report: Taylor Lautner gets married at Paso Robles winery

The Twilight actor and his registered nurse bride exchanged vows in California on Friday

– Taylor Lautner and Taylor Dome are married.

The Twilight actor, 30, and Dome, 25, exchanged vows Friday at Epoch Estate Wines, outside of Paso Robles.

Lautner first met his bride while he was on a hiatus from acting.

“I wanted to take a step back and enjoy life and spend some time with my family and friends,” he told PEOPLE in January. “My sister Makena actually introduced us. She called me and said, ‘Dude, I found your future wife. You need to meet this girl.’ And the rest is history.”

The couple went public with their relationship in 2018, and Lautner popped the question on November 11, 2021, in front of a fireplace decorated with rose petals and candles.

