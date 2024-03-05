Report: Ticketmaster’s ex-CEO lists Paso Robles Ranch for $15 million 

Paso Robles News|Tuesday, March 5, 2024
Posted: 6:42 am, March 5, 2024 by News Staff
Photo posted to Robb Report story, credit to TriMotion Media.

Estate is the most expensive property currently available in the area

– Ticketmaster’s former CEO, Terry Barnes, has listed his Paso Robles ranch for sale at $15 million, according to a story on Robb Report. The property spans 135 acres and is co-listed by Paul Margolis and Brianna Deutsch of Rodeo Realty Beverly Hills and Gwen Severson of RE/MAX Success-Paso Robles. The estate, completed in 2012, is the most expensive property currently available in the area.

Situated amidst the rolling hills of Paso Robles, the ranch was originally part of a large cattle ranch before Barnes and his wife, Pam, acquired it. Formerly residents of Beverly Hills, the couple was drawn to the land and assembled the property to build their home.

Architect Mike Peachey, based in San Luis Obispo, was selected by Barnes to design the structures, while Los Angeles-based designer Joan Behnke handled the interior design. The ranch has not been on the market since its completion.

For more details, visit the full story on Robb Report: here.

Click here to view the listing.

 

 

