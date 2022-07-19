Report: Trial against Paul Flores in 1996 death of Kristin Smart begins

– Monterey County Herald reports –

– Dozens of media members from across the state, as well as journalists from national outlets, descended upon the Salinas Courthouse Monday morning as the murder trial began for the man last seen with Kristin Smart at Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in 1996.

Multiple TV cameras sat outside the courthouse Monday morning into the afternoon, while prosecutors presented their opening argument to a packed courtroom. Additional journalists watched video of the trial upstairs in a separate courtroom.

In April, a judge moved the trial north to Monterey County after ruling Paul Flores, 45, would be unable to get a fair trial in San Luis Obispo County. Flores’ father, 80-year-old Ruben Flores, was charged with helping dispose of Smart’s body, which was never found. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Read the full story at The Monterey County Herald

