Report: Underage drinking citations rise at Mid-State Fair

– KSBY reports –

– Security presence has increased significantly this year at the California Mid-State Fair.

Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez says the number of citations given to underage drinkers at the mid-state fair is higher than in years past.

The California Mid-State Fair is working with multiple agencies including the Paso Robles Police Department, Highway Patrol, the Probation Department, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department to ensure safety throughout the duration of the event.

Vendors have noticed the increased security and police presence but say they have not had very many incidents so far this year.

Read the original report at KSBY

Advertisement

Related