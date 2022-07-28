Paso Robles News|Thursday, July 28, 2022
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Report: Underage drinking citations rise at Mid-State Fair
  • Follow Us!

Report: Underage drinking citations rise at Mid-State Fair 

Posted: 6:37 am, July 28, 2022 by News Staff

cocktail alcohol

– KSBY reports –

– Security presence has increased significantly this year at the California Mid-State Fair.

Mid-State Fair CEO Colleen Bojorquez says the number of citations given to underage drinkers at the mid-state fair is higher than in years past.

The California Mid-State Fair is working with multiple agencies including the Paso Robles Police Department, Highway Patrol, the Probation Department, and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department to ensure safety throughout the duration of the event.

Vendors have noticed the increased security and police presence but say they have not had very many incidents so far this year.

Read the original report at KSBY

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.