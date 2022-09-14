Report: Volunteer pilot flies rescue dog to town to be saved

– The Bemidji Pioneer reports –

11-year-old dog, Delilah, arrived in Paso Robles on ‘National Dog Day’

– In aviation circles, the term “dogfighting” usually conjures images of pilots engaged in close and often deadly mid-air combat. But Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft is encouraging its clients to consider a different form of dogfighting, in the sense of fighting for dogs’ survival by transporting animals slated to be euthanized in one place to another location where loving homes await.

Cirrus recently provided a fueled new SR22 G6 turboprop to model and actor Aaron O’Connell, star of “The Haves and the Have Nots” and “Love Accidentally,” to help him fly a dog to safety in California. O’Connell has now flown more than 50 missions as a volunteer for a nonprofit called Pilots N Paws.

About 6,000 private pilots around the nation have signed on to assist the 14-year-old organization, which has saved more than 200,000 animals to date, and counting.

On Aug. 26, a date designated “National Dog Day,” Cirrus and O’Connell teamed up to rescue an 11-year-old dog, Delilah, who was slated for euthanization the following day at a shelter in Santa Monica, California, and fly her to a new home in Paso Robles, California.

Read the full story at the Bemidji Pioneer or at Cirrus Aircraft

Share To Social Media





Advertisement

Related