Report: Witnesses say Paul Flores admitted to burying Kristin Smart

– Cal Poly’s Mustang News reports –

Kristin Smart disappeared in 1996

– A witness who testified that Paul Flores admitted to killing and burying Kristin Smart continued her testimony in court this week, recounting why she went to the police 23 years later.

Paul Flores is being charged with Smart’s murder and his father Ruben Flores is being charged with accessory to murder. Kristin Smart disappeared in 1996, when her and Paul Flores were both Cal Poly freshmen.

Jennifer Hudson, a San Luis Obispo local, has testified that, at a gathering in the summer of 1996, Paul Flores said he was “done playing with” Smart and that he buried her under his skate ramp in Huasna, a town in San Luis Obispo County.

About two weeks later, Hudson drove out to a skate ramp while following a white pickup truck in Huasna to drop off some friends, which she later said she realized was the same place that Paul Flores referred to in his statement from their first interaction.

