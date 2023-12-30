Representative recognized as Hospice Action Network Angel Award honoree

– United States Representative Jimmy Panetta (D, Monterey County) was recognized for his leadership in congress on improving access and oversight of hospice and palliative care by the Hospice Action Network, the advocacy affiliate group of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization. Rep. Panetta received this honor alongside President Jimmy Carter and nine congressional leaders for their work amplifying the voices of patients, families, and providers.

Rep. Panetta has been a leading voice in congress on improving hospice and palliative care. Rep. Panetta previously authored and passed into law the bipartisan HOSPICE Act which increased federal oversight, transparency, and accountability of Medicare hospice providers. In the 118th Congress, Rep. Panetta has consistently worked as a partner with hospice and palliative care providers to ensure quality care for his constituents. Rep. Panetta continues to work alongside a bipartisan coalition of elected leaders working to root out fraud and abuse in the hospice care system and develop tools to identify poor-performing providers.

“I am committed to ensuring hospice and palliative providers are offering quality, transparent, and affordable care to every patient,” said Rep. Panetta. “Through my efforts on the House Ways and Means Committee, I continue to conduct robust oversight of hospice providers and develop bipartisan solutions to ensure a high standard of care for families facing difficult medical circumstances. It is an honor to be recognized for this work and I look forward to continuing my advocacy for the needs of patients in the years ahead.”

Other congressional honorees include representatives Earl Blumenauer (OR-3), Beth Van Duyne (TX -24), and Brad Wenstrup (OH-2) as well as senators Tammy Baldwin (D-WI), John Barrasso (R-WY), Deb Fischer (R-NE), Shelley Capito (R-WV), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV).

The National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization is the nation’s largest and oldest membership association for providers who care for people affected by serious and life-limiting illness. Its members deliver and expand access to high-quality, person-centered interdisciplinary care to millions of Americans. The organization provides education and resources to support that mission.

Panetta represents California’s 19th congressional district, which includes Monterey, Salinas, Santa Cruz, Carmel-by-the-Sea, and Paso Robles.

