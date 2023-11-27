Representative recognized with community college alumni award

– United States Representative Jimmy Panetta (D, Monterey County), an alumnus of Monterey Peninsula College, was recognized by the Community College League of California with the California Community College Distinguished Alumni Award. The honor recognizes individuals whose attendance at a California community college assisted them in achieving their educational goals and subsequent professional aspirations. The award also celebrates leaders who continue to make an impact on their community.

Rep. Panetta attended local public schools on the Central Coast before attending Monterey Peninsula Community College. He went on to graduate from the University of California, Davis with an undergraduate degree in International Relations and earned a law degree from Santa Clara University. Prior to Congress, Representative Panetta served his community as a prosecutor in Monterey and Alameda Counties and served our country as an Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Navy and the Afghanistan War. Rep. Panetta currently serves California’s 19th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives where he is a leading advocate for community colleges and their vital work in providing world-class higher education for students.

“Each year, nearly 2.1 million students enroll in California’s community colleges to advance their education, personal development, and service to our communities. Those students represent a diverse cross-section of our state and our promising future,” said Panetta. “As a proud community college graduate, I know firsthand how community colleges can provide a solid foundation for students, no matter their background, to move forward with their lives. It is an immense honor to be recognized by the institutions so foundational to my life and career, and I look forward to continuing my work at the federal level so that community colleges continue their work providing opportunity for so many at all levels.”

“Each of this year’s honorees found part of their life’s calling during their time at a community college,” said Community College League of California President & CEO Larry Galizio. “Their inspiring stories remind us how transformative a college education is for many of our students, meeting their educational needs and supporting their growth as thriving professionals and community members.”

The Community College League of California is comprised of 73 local public community college districts in California. The league has recognized more than 260 Distinguished Alumni honorees from California’s community colleges since 1964.

Rep. Panetta was recognized alongside U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Stakeholder and Engagement Liaison Advaith Thampi, an Irvine Valley College alumnus, and Centerstone Military Services Chief Executive Officer Blas Villalobos, a graduate of Long Beach City College.

