Republicans meet in Atascadero to register voters, sign petition to recall governor

–At the Republican County Headquarters at Adobe Plaza in Atascadero, about 70 people stopped by on Sunday to register to vote and sign a petition in another effort to recall Governor Gavin Newsom. Republicans must gather two million signatures by the end of July to get the recall on November’s General Election ballot.

Linda Becker is the new Chair of the Republicans First District. She said the turn-out Sunday at Republican Headquarters was good. “We had a table near El Camino Real, and many passers-by honked and waived in support of the recall effort.”

A previous drive failed to garner enough signatures to qualify the governor’s recall for the ballot.

Republican leaders say they are hopeful that the frustration over the government-imposed shutdown for COVID-19 and the conflicting rules over the reopening of small business has inspired more disapproval with Governor Newsom’s job performance.

“We’re going to host protest demonstrations every month until the election,” said Linda Becker. “We held one Saturday at the Downtown City Park in Paso Robles that generated a lot of support from passing motorists.”

