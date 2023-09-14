Residents, businesses encouraged to participate in state-wide earthquake drill

ShakeOutDay is held annually on the third Thursday of October

– Following the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s “National Preparedness Month” in September, individuals, and communities throughout San Luis Obispo County will participate in the Great California ShakeOut earthquake drill.

Held annually on the third Thursday of October, the International ShakeOut Day is set for Thursday, Oct. 19. During the self-led drill, participants practice how to “drop, cover, and hold on.” Endorsed by emergency officials and first responders, the safe response to an earthquake is to, if possible:

Drop where you are, onto your hands and knees. This position protects you from being knocked down by shaking and reduces your chance of being hit by falling or flying objects.

Cover your head and neck with one arm and hand. If a sturdy table or desk is nearby, crawl underneath for shelter. If no shelter is nearby, crawl next to an interior wall. Stay on your knees; bend over to protect vital organs.

Hold on until the shaking stops. Under shelter: Hold on to it with one hand; be ready to move with your shelter if it shifts. No shelter: Hold on to your head and neck with both arms and hands.

Or adapt to the situation:

If you have difficulty getting onto the ground, or cannot get back up again without help, then follow these recommendations:

If you are in a recliner or bed: Cover your head and neck with your arms or a pillow until the shaking stops.

If you use a cane: drop, cover, and hold on or sit on a chair, bed, etc., and cover your head and neck with both hands. Keep your cane near you so it can be used when the shaking stops.

If you use a walker or wheelchair: lock your wheels (if applicable). If using a walker carefully get as low as possible. Bend over and cover your head/neck with your arms, a book, or a pillow. Then hold on until the shaking stops.

The ShakeOut is free and open to the public, and participants include individuals, schools, businesses, local and state government agencies, and many other groups.

To take part in the ShakeOut, individuals, and organizations are asked to join the drill by registering to participate at www.ShakeOut.org.

Once registered, participants receive regular information on how to plan their drills and become better prepared for earthquakes and other disasters.

To date, 2.4 million people are registered to participate in this regional event, however, Great ShakeOut Earthquake Drills will also occur throughout the nation and in several countries worldwide. More than 45 million people around the globe are expected to participate; and in addition to safety drills, many participants take extra steps to become more prepared for earthquakes or other disasters.

