Resilient Souls will host an arts evening fundraiser

‘Tonic for the Soul: A Healing Arts Evening’

–Local nonprofit organization Resilient Souls will host “Tonic for the Soul: A Healing Arts Evening”, that will help survivors share their stories through a gallery of their art and a live play of one survivor’s story, Annie. The evening will be held at 6 p.m. on June 18 and 19 at Vintage Community, 629 Peterson Ranch Road, Templeton.

“My Name Is” will be performed by survivors and is written and produced by the detective who investigated Annie’s case, David Norum. Following the performance will be a Q&A with Annie, the detective/playwright, and experts in trauma.

As the curtain is drawn back on the prevalence and effects of trauma on women and men of all ages, the need for help and restoration of survivors is reaching a critical threshold. Out of the personal traumatic experience of the founder, the Resilient Souls organization was born—with the goal of building a supportive trauma-informed community. Resilient Souls exists to compassionately care for victims who have experienced:

● Sexual Assault

● Domestic Violence

● Violent Crimes

● Human Trafficking

● Veterans’ PTSD

● Past Childhood Abuses

● Family Member of Homicide

● Other Traumas

For the past two years, Resilient Souls has worked hard securing a strong network of trained individuals and resources to empower victims to become survivors, then thrivers. Our hope is to continue to create programs and trainings such as:

● International evidence-based, trauma-informed care programs

● Trauma-informed education to victims, survivors, mentors, and community groups

● Individualized one-on-one crisis coaching

● Leadership training for recovery classes

● Trained facilitators for support groups for the abused, traumatized and sexually exploited.

● Coordination of a mentor-to-mentee training program

To build upon this foundation, they are inviting partners to further develop our program and training, which ultimately builds a resilient, thriving community. Donations will help them raise funds and will impact and continue their efforts in providing funds for office space and materials for the healing program and expand their services to more trauma survivors.

‘Tonic for the Soul: A Healing Arts Evening’ will include:

➢ Appetizers and finger foods

➢ Wine and beverage

➢ Silent Auction

➢ Healing Art Exhibition

Tickets for a Virtual Event Platform are also offered to attend the event from the comfort of your home. To purchase tickets and find out more about our event visit our website: resilientsouls.org or eventbrite.com: https://www.eventbrite.com/o/resilient-souls-inc-33384649067

Resilient Souls nonprofit organization is dedicated to trauma survivor restoration and building a supportive trauma-informed community.

