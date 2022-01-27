Resolution would honor late assembly member Katcho Achadjian

Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham introduces a resolution to name segment of Highway 101 after Katcho Achadjian

– This week, Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham (R-San Luis Obispo) announced that he has introduced a resolution to name a segment of Highway 101 in San Luis Obispo County after late Assemblyman Katcho Achadjian. If passed by the Legislature, ACR 126 would name a segment of Highway 101 between Arroyo Grande and Pismo Beach the Katcho Achadjian Memorial Highway.

Achadjian served the people of the Central Coast as an elected official for nearly two decades. He served for 12 years on the San Luis County Board of Supervisors, representing the Fourth District, and then for six years in the State Assembly, representing San Luis Obispo and Northern Santa Barbara Counties.

“Katcho was the heart and soul of his family,” said Araxie Achadjian, Katcho’s wife. “His love for his community was unconditional; his contributions to society were innumerable; his pride for this nation was unmatchable. Katcho was an incredible husband, father, brother, uncle, community servant and proud American. He was a true star that will shine upon us forever. Thank you to Assemblyman Cunningham and this legislative body for honoring Katcho’s memory in such a meaningful way. We are sincerely grateful for their efforts.”

Achadjian immigrated to the Central Coast from Lebanon to attend Cuesta College and Cal Poly. After graduating from Cal Poly, he stayed on the Central Coast, where he owned and operated his businesses, raised his family, and served his community. Between 1998 and 2010, Achadjian represented the southern part of San Luis Obispo County on the Board of Supervisors, where he was considered the “shepherd of consensus” by the San Luis Obispo Tribune Editorial Board.

“Katcho was my friend and mentor,” said Cunningham. “He was an American success story and a true public servant who always put the Central Coast first. His legacy of energetic representation, consensus-building, and public service is a model for all that seek elected office. While he will always be missed by the Central Coast community, the renaming of this segment of Highway 101 ensures that he will never be forgotten.”

Achadjian represented the Central Coast in the State Assembly between 2010 and 2016, when he termed out. Achadjian continued to be an advocate for San Luis Obispo County during his time in the Assembly, where he again garnered a reputation of being an “independent and thoughtful legislator,” according to Cunningham.

“Katcho was a mentor to me and one of my closest friends, colleagues, and allies in the State Legislature,” said former Assembly Republican Leader Kristin Olsen. “He was a great leader and role model for people in his beloved coastal community and across California. Naming this highway after him is a fitting way to remember and honor his life, his wonderful family, and his legacy of solution-focused leadership.”

Achadjian died on March 5, 2020, in Arroyo Grande. He was 68 years old.

