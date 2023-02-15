Paso Robles News|Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Resource fair held at Paso Robles Senior Center 

Posted: 7:13 am, February 15, 2023 by Reporter Dick Mason

Resource Fair 1

Fair featured tables for non-profits, other services for seniors

– Despite a cold wind Tuesday morning, more than one hundred people turned out for a resource fair held at the Paso Robles Senior Center. Mickey Wright of the Senior Center says they had 22 table partners participate. They included non-profits and others offering services for seniors.

Dennis Harrah, the former NFL player, represented Central Coast Home Health and Hospice. Harrah is the executive director of community outreach. Previously, he played 13 years with the Los Angeles Rams.

Mickey Wright and Lou Esposito senior center resource fair

Mickey Wright and Lou Esposito

Wright says there has not been a resource fair at the senior center for several years because of the COVID-19 pandemic and shutdown. Wright says, “People are encouraged to contact the senior center to learn more about services offered to seniors in our area. The number is (805) 237-3880.”

 

