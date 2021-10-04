Return of Colony Days attracts thousands

Colony Days entertained thousands of North County residents and visitors on Saturday

– The return of Colony Days attracted thousands of people to downtown Atascadero Saturday. Families lined El Camino Real from Davis Body Shop to the Sunken Gardens to see bands, floats, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Posse, fire trucks and vehicles carrying local dignitaries and Colony Days Royalty.

At high noon the wiener dog and small dog races got underway. In another section of the Sunken Gardens hundreds of kids enjoyed giant inflatable slides and bounce houses.

Although Tent City did not return in 2021, Colony Days entertained thousands of North County residents and visitors on Saturday in downtown Atascadero.

