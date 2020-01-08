Reward offered in shooting of protected Elephant Seal

–National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction for a September shooting death of a protected northern elephant seal near San Simeon, California.

The seal’s remains were found Sept. 29, 2019 near a popular viewing area along California Highway 1 where visitors can observe elephant seals on the beach. The animal had been shot in the head, with its tail fins cut off and chest cavity cut open.

Anyone with information should call the investigating agent direct at (831) 647-4203 or NOAA Fisheries’ 24/7 enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964. To report a dead, injured, or stranded marine mammal, call the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network at (866) 767-6114.

