Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 8, 2020
You are here: Home » Region » Reward offered in shooting of protected Elephant Seal
  • Follow Us!

Reward offered in shooting of protected Elephant Seal 

Posted: 7:00 am, January 8, 2020 by News Staff

–National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Fisheries’ Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to a civil penalty or criminal conviction for a September shooting death of a protected northern elephant seal near San Simeon, California.

The seal’s remains were found Sept. 29, 2019 near a popular viewing area along California Highway 1 where visitors can observe elephant seals on the beach. The animal had been shot in the head, with its tail fins cut off and chest cavity cut open.

Anyone with information should call the investigating agent direct at (831) 647-4203 or NOAA Fisheries’ 24/7 enforcement hotline at (800) 853-1964. To report a dead, injured, or stranded marine mammal, call the West Coast Marine Mammal Stranding Network at (866) 767-6114.

Click here more details.

Subscribe to daily news



Join our 5,733 daily email subscribers



Share this post!Share on Facebook

Facebook

Tweet about this on Twitter

Twitter

Comments

Posted in:  Region
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.