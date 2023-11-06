Rhone Rangers Experience returns to Paso Robles Feb. 18

Full day of events includes seminar, luncheon, grand tasting, charity auction

– The national Rhone Rangers, a group dedicated to the education and promotion of American Rhone varietal wines, will host the 16th Rhone Rangers Experience on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024, in Paso Robles, California. The event, taking place during the annual Presidents’ Weekend celebration, promises a full day of activities for wine enthusiasts.

The Rhone Rangers Experience will feature a range of events, including a “Rhone Essentials” seminar, a vintners’ luncheon, a grand tasting showcasing over 250 wines, and a silent auction. The proceeds from the silent auction will go towards supporting the educational endeavors of the Rhone Rangers.

This event will bring together Rhone Rangers from various regions across the country, including Paso Robles, Santa Barbara County, Monterey County, Napa, Sonoma, El Dorado, Lodi, Temecula, Colorado, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia.

The “Rhone Essentials” seminar will be a highlight of the day, featuring top examples of the principal categories of Rhone wines. The morning session will be moderated by Ray Isle, the executive wine editor for Food & Wine. A panel of winemakers and principals representing the nine essential categories of Rhone wines, including viognier, obscure white-Rhone varietal, white-Rhone blend, dry rosé, grenache, mourvèdre, syrah, obscure red varietal, and red-Rhone blend, will provide insights and tastings.

Following the seminar, participants will enjoy an al fresco luncheon prepared by Chef Jeffery Scott and have the opportunity to sample special releases of Rhone wines while interacting with the producers.

The afternoon segment of the Rhone Rangers Experience will feature a grand tasting of more than 250 wines from 70+ Rhone Rangers members, showcasing top single Rhone varietals and the best in Rhone blends. Guests can also participate in a silent auction where they can bid on auction lots donated by Rhone Ranger member wineries, with the proceeds supporting the Rhone Rangers educational and scholarship fund.

Attendees can choose between an “all-access” package, which includes the welcoming coffee bar/auction preview, seminar, luncheon, and early entry into the grand tasting and silent auction ($195 per person + tax/fees), or opt for the grand tasting/silent auction afternoon segment ($85 per person + tax/fees).

Additional information and ticket reservations can be found on the Rhone Rangers website, www.rhonerangers.org.

Share To Social Media