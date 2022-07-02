Rhone Rangers to host ‘Rosé Fête’ July 12

Discover American Rhone wines at Adelaida Vineyards

– The national Rhone Rangers will host a summer evening “Rosé Fête” on Tuesday, July 12, at Adelaida Vineyards and Winery in Paso Robles. The event will include a walk-around tasting featuring 20+ wineries from throughout the organization’s membership, including wineries from Paso Robles, Monterey County, and Santa Barbara County.

The Rhone Rangers, who are dedicated to the education and the promotion of American Rhone wines, will present guests with the opportunity to taste through a collection of summer’s favorite pink wines which are single varietal based (grenache and syrah), in addition to rosé crafted from blends utilizing Rhone varietals (mourvèdre, cinsault, counoise, and petite sirah). A pet nat rosé and a brut rosé will also be featured. The wines will be paired with small bites from Alba Provisions and live music from Rolf Gehrung and Chaos.

Featured wineries from Paso Robles include: Adelaida Vineyards & Winery, Alta Colina, Austin Hope Winery, Caliza, Cass Winery, Derby Wine Estates, Eberle Winery, Kaleidos, MCV Wines, Nenow Family Wines, Peachy Canyon Winery, Rhônedonnée Wines, Robert Hall Winery, Steinbeck Vineyards and Winery, Stilson Cellars, Tablas Creek Vineyard and Thacher Winery, in addition to Verdad and Lindquist Family Wines and Zaca Mesa from Santa Barbara County and Bonny Doon Vineyard from Monterey County.

For additional information and tickets, please visit the Rhone Rangers website, www.rhonerangers.org. Tickets are $40 per person + tax/fees. Net proceeds from the event will benefit the Rhone Rangers Education and Scholarship Fund.

