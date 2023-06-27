Ribbon cutting ceremony held for city’s first roundabout

Motorcade of city vehicles travels through roundabout while the theme from Rocky played

– The City of Paso Robles held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, June 23 to officially open the highly anticipated roundabout at the intersection of Golden Hill and Union Roads.

City officials, project contractors, and community leaders gathered at the roundabout site on June 23 to celebrate the occasion. Remarks were given by the city’s Capital Projects Engineer and Project Manager Ditas Esperanza, followed by 30th District Assemblymember Dawn Addis and Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon, who had the honor of cutting the ribbon.

A motorcade of city vehicles then proceeded through the roundabout while the theme from Rocky played.

A short video of the event can be seen below. More event photos can be seen here.

The Golden Hill and Union roundabout represents an achievement in enhancing traffic flow and improving safety on the east side of Paso Robles, says the city. This modern roundabout design replaces the previous angled four-way stop intersection, addressing congestion issues, and providing a safer and more efficient transportation network for residents, commuters, and visitors now and into the future.

Construction was funded with $5.6 million in development impact fees and a $360,000 grant from the SLO County Council of Governments.

