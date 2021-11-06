Ribbon cutting happening in Atascadero for new pickleball courts

New pickleball courts located at colony park

–The City of Atascadero and the Atascadero Pickleball Club invites the public to attend the official ribbon cutting ceremony with Atascadero City Council members at the new outdoor, permanent pickleball courts at Colony Park on Saturday, Nov. 13 at 10 a.m.

The new courts are located behind the Colony Park Community Center at 5599 Traffic Way near the outdoor basketball courts. Celebrate as they inaugurate the four new courts, and enjoy the sport of pickleball that has become one of the fastest growing sports in recent history. The Atascadero Pickleball Club will host light refreshments, a raffle with great prizes, and a demonstration of how to play the game. Pickleball T-shirts will be for sale as well.

Pickleball is something the entire family can enjoy. It’s fun, energetic, great exercise, and teaches eye hand coordination and team play. The game is easy to learn and is a combination of ping pong, badminton, and tennis (with a lot less running).

Kirk Construction of Atascadero was hired by the city to construct the nearly $250,000 project. Funding sources for the permanent, outdoor Pickleball Courts include $150,000 in City Parkland Facilities Impact Fees, with the remaining funding from generous donations and in-kind services collected by the Atascadero Pickleball Club.

Please note that the Colony Park Community Center parking lot is temporarily closed due to a sanitary sewer replacement project. Attendees should use the parking lot near the softball fields along Traffic Way, and walk behind the Community Center building to access the pickleball courts.

