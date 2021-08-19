Ribbon cutting held for Marie Bauer Early Education Center

Center will accommodate 3-5-year-old children in 10 new classrooms and an administration building

–The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District held a ribbon-cutting event Wednesday afternoon at Marie Bauer Early Education Center. The $13 million facility is located on Vine Street between 16th and 17th Streets Streets. It will accommodate 3-5-year-old children in 10 new classrooms and an administration building. Construction continues on the campus. They’re developing a playground between the buildings, which will not be complete when school opens Thursday.

“The Marie Bauer Early Education Center allows us to expand a program that we already had in place,” PRJUSD Chief Business Officer Brad Pawlowski said, “We hope to create some partnerships with the California pre-school program and the Head Start Program. We’re focusing on 3-5 year-olds.”

The project was approved in 2019. The doors open Thursday morning for students arriving for their first day of school. Superintendent Curt Dubost did not attend the event Wednesday.

Meanwhile, construction on Glenn Speck Elementary School across Vine Street continues.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email