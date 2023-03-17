Paso Robles News|Friday, March 17, 2023
Ribbon-cutting held for new Boys and Girls Club in Paso Robles 

Posted: 7:26 am, March 17, 2023 by Reporter Dick Mason

Club has after-school programs at 23 sites on the Central Coast from Guadalupe to Paso Robles

– Several hundred people convened Thursday afternoon at Almond Acres Charter Academy in Paso Robles for a ribbon cutting for the new after-school program offered by the Boys and Girls Club. Seventy-one students enrolled in the new program, which is their first site on the east side of Paso Robles.

The Boys and Girls Club operates in the Tom Maas Building on Oak Street on the west side of Paso Robles. They have after-school programs at 23 sites on the Central Coast from Guadalupe to Paso Robles.

Natalie Sandoval and Samantha Lang

Natalie Sandoval and Samantha Lang are third graders at Almond Acres.

Boys and Girls Club CEO Michael Boyer spoke at Thursday’s ribbon cutting. He applauded the people who helped develop the new program at AAA. Students gave tours of the Almond Acres Academy.

Almond Acres Academy Principal Jeff Cadwallader says the new program enhances the educational experience for students at the academy.

 

