Ribbon cutting held for Paso Robles ReStore

700 people visit the store on opening weekend

– The community gathered to celebrate the grand opening of Habitat for Humanity SLO County’s Paso Robles ReStore last Friday. The event marked a collaborative effort towards sustainability, community development, and raising funds for affordable housing.

Joining Habitat SLO’s board, staff, and volunteers at the ribbon-cutting ceremony were notable attendees including Senior District Representative for State Senator John Laird Clint Weirick, Legislative Assistant to Supervisor John Peschong Vicki Janssen, Legislative Assistant to Supervisor Bruce Gibson Blake Fixler, Paso Robles Mayor Pro Tem John Hamon, Paso Robles City Manager Ty Lewis, Paso Robles City Council Chris Bausch, Paso Robles City Council Fred Strong, Paso Robles Deputy Fire Chief Randy Harris, Paso Robles Battalion Chief Scott Hallett, Paso Robles City Planning Commission Mark Koegler, Paso Robles Chamber of Commerce CEO Gina Fitzpatrick, and Atascadero Chamber CEO Josh Cross.

Paso Robles ReStore, located at 844 9th Street, is a unique retail concept that offers an extensive range of new and gently used appliances, furniture, building materials, tools, and more. By repurposing these items, the ReStore not only reduces waste but also provides affordable alternatives for those looking to furnish their homes or complete DIY projects.

The community’s enthusiasm was palpable even before the doors officially opened, with a line of 66 supporters well before the launch.

Customer Jennifer Robinson brought her two boys to the ReStore, and six-year-old Lake enjoyed the 1938 Ford Pickup, which has been repurposed as a custom flatbed table. Robinson was glad to find a few other items.” I used to donate and today I am buying a sink and fertilizer,” she said, “I am glad you are open again.”

To donate, contact the Paso Robles ReStore at (805) 434-0486 with questions or simply email a photo and description to restorenorth@habitatslo.org for consideration. The Paso Robles ReStore is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information about Habitat SLO programs, volunteer opportunities or to offer financial support, visit https://habitatslo.org or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

