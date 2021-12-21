Riboli Estates group acquires Jada Vineyard and Winery

Jada Vineyard and Winery joins Riboli Estates Group’s portfolio of estate grown wines

– Riboli Family Wines has announced the acquisition of Jada Vineyard & Winery in Paso Robles, for an undisclosed amount. Located in the Willow Creek District, Jada is known for Rhone and Bordeaux style red and white wines. This acquisition will join the Riboli Estates Group division of the company; it intends to continue Jada Winery’s longstanding tradition of producing small lot, carefully crafted, premium wines. One of Jada’s flagship cabernet sauvignons, Passing By, was recently named a top 100 Wine for 2021 by critic Jeb Dunnuck.

“We are excited to join the Riboli family to continue making complex wines that are of the highest standard,” says Josh Messina, chief financial officer and general manager. “At Jada, we take an innovative and cutting-edge approach to winemaking and grape growing, and we are looking forward to sharing those techniques with the Riboli Estates Group.”

Riboli Family Wines will be acquiring Jada’s 89-acre property complete with a tasting room and estate vineyards. The vineyards have organic practices that focus on soil and plant health. No two blocks are treated the same, and no two vintages are treated the same.

“Riboli Family Wines is thrilled to work with the Jada team to elevate our Paso Robles’ portfolio,” said Anthony Riboli, 4th generation winemaker. “We are looking forward to continuing Jada’s state of the art winemaking process while providing a luxury experience for customers.”

Jada Vineyard and Winery joins Riboli Estates Group’s portfolio of estate grown wines, including San Simeon, Maddalena, Opaque, Riboli Family Vineyard, Windstream, and Highlands 41.

Zepponi & Company served as the exclusive financial advisor to Jada Vineyard & Winery.

