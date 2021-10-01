Riboli Family Wines announces new vice president of vineyards and winemaking



New position to help growth of company and especially estate-based brands

– Renowned family-owned wine company founded in 1917, Riboli Family Wines, has appointed Susan Doyle to a new role in the organization, Vice President of Vineyards and Winemaking. Riboli Family Wines has been on a growth trajectory across all brands, especially their California estate-based portfolio, this division – called Riboli Estates Group – manages luxury wine brands such as San Simeon, Maddalena, and Highlands 41 which are sourced from estate vineyards in Paso Robles, Monterey and Napa Valley. In this new position, Doyle will be responsible for overseeing vineyard and winemaking planning, implementation, and winemaking and vineyard operations for both wineries and all brands produced in California. She will lead the winemaking and viticultural team to develop annual plans for each brand and varietal as well as oversee the harvest and delivery of all estate grown fruit.

Doyle brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, with extensive knowledge of winemaking production and managing teams for success. She has won numerous awards as winemaker for MacMurray Ranch and Spring Mountain Vineyard, drove acquisition of high scores for Diageo Chateau & Estates Wines, and most recently served as Vice President – Operations & Winemaking for Quails Gate Winery and West Coast Partners. The search to fill the role was conducted by the Cypress Group.

“With Susan’s appointment we are looking to the future of the company, her knowledge complements our need for a skilled winemaker who is strategic and has vision for how to successfully grow in the future,” says Anthony Riboli, fourth generation vintner for Riboli Family Wines. “The family is confident that in bringing her onboard she will play a vital role in the company’s growth.”

For more information, visit www.riboliwines.com.

