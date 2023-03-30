Richard Woodland to speak at Warbirds Museum dinner presentation

Woodland’s race car collection became part of the museum’s exhibits in 2009

– Race car legend Richard Woodland will speak at the Estrella Warbirds Museum’s monthly dinner on April 5. Woodland will share his story of growing up in the Paso Robles area, how he got involved in automotive racing after serving in the U.S. Army in Germany, and how his racing enterprise grew from a single racecar to sponsoring races and a museum-quality car collection.

Woodland’s collection became part of the museum’s exhibits in 2009 and is known as the Woodland Auto Display. He remains heavily involved in racing, sponsoring three Open Wheel Racing series in California, and serving on the boards of various racing organizations, including the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame, Midget Auto Racing Hall of Fame, and the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Woodland was recently voted into the West Coast Stock Car/Motorsports Hall of Fame and was recognized as a co-grand marshall for the 81st running of the Thanksgiving Grand Prix for midget race cars. He continues to be an integral part of the success of the museum.

The Estrella Warbirds Museum hosts a dinner and guest speaker on the first Wednesday of every month, and the dinner is catered. Reservations should be made by the Monday prior to the dinner. Tickets are available for purchase at $25 per person online or by calling (805) 296-1935. Doors open at 5:30 with a no-host bar, and dinner will be served at 6:30.

Estrella Warbirds Museum is located at 4251 Dry Creek Road in Paso Robles, California, and is dedicated to the restoration and preservation of military aircraft, vehicles, and memorabilia so that future generations can experience history and understand the sacrifices made to protect our way of life. The museum is open Thursday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with Monday holiday hours available upon request. For general admission information, visit www.ewarbirds.org.

