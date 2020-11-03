Ride-sharing tips from the California Department of Public Health

–The California Department of Public Health has released a “Ridesharing Toolkit” that is available to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 while ridesharing in a private vehicle.

If you share rides with people who don’t live with you, there are ways for you to reduce your risk of exposure to the COVID–19 virus while riding in a car, van, or bus.

The tips they shared are as follows:

Wear a face covering at all times and don’t ride in a vehicle if the driver or other passengers are not wearing face coverings that cover their nose and mouth

Try to sit as far away from others as you can, six feet apart if possible

Open the car or van windows (or set the air ventilation/ air conditioning on non-recirculation mode)

Wash your hands before and after your ride

Try not to talk with others too much – talking can spread the virus

If you have hand sanitizer, bring it with you in the car or van and use it if you touch a frequently touched surface

Try not to eat or drink while riding in the vehicle

Cover your mouth if you sneeze or cough

Stay home if you are sick

